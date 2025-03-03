World Wildlife Day: All you need to know

Every year on March 3, people celebrate World Wildlife Day to honour the beauty of nature and raise awareness about the need to protect animals, plants, and ecosystems.

This special day reminds us that wildlife is not just about the fascinating creatures we see in forests, oceans and skies, but also essential for our survival.

Wildlife includes all living things that exist naturally without human interference, from majestic creatures like Tigers, Lions and colourful birds to tiny insects and giant trees. These creatures play a key role in keeping nature balanced.

Birds help spread seeds, insects pollinate flowers and trees provide the oxygen we breathe. However, many species are under threat due to deforestation, pollution, climate change and illegal hunting. If we do not take action, we could lose these amazing species forever.

World Wildlife Day was officially established by the United Nations in 2013, but its roots go back to 1973, when the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed to protect animals and plants from illegal trade.

March 3 was chosen as the official date because it was the same day CITES was adopted.

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2025 is “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet.” This year, the focus is on the financial challenges of protecting wildlife.

Over one million species are at risk of extinction, yet funding for conservation is far too low. Experts say that while governments spend about 13 crore per year, at least 72 crore is needed.

To bridge this gap, new financial ideas like Debt-for-Nature swaps (where countries invest in conservation instead of paying debts) and Wildlife Conservation Bonds (where private investors fund wildlife projects) are being explored.

The 2025 celebrations will include a major United Nations event in Geneva, Switzerland, which will be live-streamed for global audience. On the other hand, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is organising a Youth Art Contest to inspire young artists, while Jackson Wild will showcase films about conservation efforts.

People from in and around the world will be participating in the events to encourage businesses and governments to invest in protecting nature.

Anyone can be part of World Wildlife Day 2025 by learning about wildlife conservation, attending local or online events and supporting organisations that protect endangered species.

Wildlife is more than just nature’s beauty, it is the foundation of life on Earth.

Let’s celebrate this day together by investing in conservation today and ensuring a better future for generations to come.

Source: Telangana Today

--Agencies