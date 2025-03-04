Govt assures uninterrupted supply of essential food items for New Year season

In order to make policy decisions related to ensuring food security, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, along with Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe and members of the Food Policy and Security Committee convened for the fourth time at the Parliament Complex on Monday (03).

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on ensuring the supply of essential food items at affordable prices without shortages during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Additionally, measures such as maintaining sufficient stock levels were reviewed to strengthen food security across the country.

The necessity of implementing these measures while safeguarding consumers, farmers and producers was emphasized.

A key point of discussion was granting approval for the importation of maize for animal feed after the April 01, the PMD added.

Minister K.D. Lalkantha stressed the need for a new mechanism for maize imports but instructed that the existing system be continued until the new framework is implemented, the PMD added.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of ensuring citizens’ right to diverse food choices and providing access to high-quality food products.

The Food Policy and Security Committee aims to implement necessary measures to realize the government’s policy of providing safe, healthy and sustainable food for all citizens, the PMD said.

Among those present at the meeting were Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and other secretaries of relevant ministries who are members of the Food Policy and Security Committee.

--PMD