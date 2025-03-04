TN fishermen call off strike, thank CM for enhancing aid for owners of boats seized by SL Navy

Fishermen of Rameswaram on Tuesday ended their eight-day long strike, a day after Chief Minister M K Stalin hiked the financial aid to fishermen whose boats were impounded in Sri Lanka and assistance for families of fishermen languishing in the island nation’s jail.

The fishermen also called off their indefinite fast, which they had begun on March 1.

Announcing the decision to media persons, fishermen leader and convenor V P Jesu Raja said the decision to call off the stir was taken at a meeting of various association representatives. A resolution adopted at the meeting thanked Mr Stalin for hiking the financial aid for owners of impounded boats from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and daily assistance for family members of arrested fishermen from Rs 350 to Rs 500.

The fishermen thanked the Chief Minister for instructed MPs from Tamil Nadu to draw the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs and brief officials about the situation and ensure that the jailed fishermen and their boats were released safely.

The members said in view of the efforts taken by the government and the assurance from the Chief Minister that the issue would be taken up with the Union government, the fishermen resolved to drop the indefinite strike as a mark of respect and a message that they were ready to cooperate with the governments.

The fishermen associations appealed to the Union government to help them have a dialogue with the fishermen leaders of the Northern Province in Sri Lanka. “We will explain our problems and let them also share their difficulties....” Mr Jesu Raja said and urged the Centre to take it up with the highest levels in the Sri Lankan government for safe release of the fishermen and their trawlers.

The members said a permanent solution should also be devised and give a relief to the fishermen, who have been traditionally fishing in the Palk Straits.

In the event of any negative response from the governments, the meeting resolved to indulge in a rail roko agitation on March 21 and also if needed, block the Pamban Rail Bridge inauguration.

Though there were division in the views of the members in seeking compensation, they were unanimous in continuing their stir such as rail block agitation and among others.

As the Katchatheevu festival at the St. Antony’s Church is scheduled to take place on March 14 and 15, the fishermen associations decided to take the next course of action after the event. But, they said that the rail roko agitation would happen in the event of non-compliance of their demands by the governments.

According to Mr Jesu Raja, the fishermen may venture into the sea from Saturday (March 8). They had stayed away from normal fishing activities since February 24, he said.



Source: The Hindu

--Agencies