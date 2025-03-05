Misty conditions expected in several areas during the morning

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Issuing its latest forecast, the department added that mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.