INS Kuthar strengthens maritime ties with Sri Lanka during Colombo visit

In a significant move to bolster maritime cooperation, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kuthar, a frontline warship of the Eastern Fleet operating under the Eastern Naval Command, has arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of its mission deployment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Commander Nitin Sharma, the Commanding Officer of INS Kuthar, met with Rear Admiral MHCJ Silva, Commander of the Western Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy, to discuss avenues for further strengthening naval collaboration between the two countries.

The visit is set to enhance operational synergy between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies through a series of professional engagements, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint activities. This interaction aims to facilitate a deeper understanding of naval operations, fostering a spirit of cooperation and interoperability.

The deployment of INS Kuthar underscores the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka. It is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR) initiative, both of which emphasize regional stability and collective security.

Through such engagements, India continues to reinforce its commitment to fostering closer ties with its maritime neighbours, ensuring peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Source: The Statesman

--Agencies



