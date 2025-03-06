President discusses new reforms and budget allocations for education sector

A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials from the Ministry of Education took place today (06) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion focused on the budgetary allocations for education under the 2025 Budget proposals and the progress of related initiatives, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Additionally, attention was drawn to current challenges in the education sector and the need for new reforms to address these issues was also discussed.

Further, the meeting explored future steps required to enhance school education, higher education and vocational education in the country, according to the PMD.

The discussion was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Mr. Nalin Hewage, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Mr. Nalaka Kaluwewa, Commissioner General of Examinations Mr. Amith Jayasundara, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Kapila Janaka Bandara, along with several other officials from the education sector.

--PMD