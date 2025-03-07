Eight SSPs transferred; new Director appointed to FCID

Sri Lanka Police has transferred eight Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and assigned them new appointments, based on recommendations from the National Police Commission, the Police Media Division stated.

Accordingly, the following SSPs have been reassigned to new divisions within Sri Lanka Police with new designations.

1. SSP K.G.P.B. Samarapala – In addition to serving as Officer-in-Charge of the Colombo North Division, he has been appointed as Acting Director of the Cavalry Division.

2. SSP P.M.K.D. Paliskara – Transferred from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the position of Director of Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

3. SSP S.M.K.C. Thilakaratne – Transferred from Officer-in-Charge of the Galle Division to Director of the Supply Division.

4. SSP C.B. Medawala – Reassigned from Director of the Ministerial Security Division to Director of the Special Security Division.

5. SSP A.A. Edirimanne – Transferred from Director of the Human Rights Division to Officer-in-Charge of the Galle Division.

6. SSP P.G. Darshana – Transferred from Director of the Judicial Security Division to Director of the In-Service Training Division.

7. SSP L.A.D. Ratnaweera – Transferred from Officer-in-Charge of the Monaragala Division to Officer-in-Charge of the Mullaitivu Division.

8. SSP K.N. Gunawardena – Reassigned from Director of the Police Naval Division to Officer-in-Charge of the Monaragala Division.