Finance Ministry warns of import permit suspension for unregistered vehicles

Finance Ministry warns of import permit suspension for unregistered vehicles

March 7, 2025   09:29 am

The Ministry of Finance says that importers must register at least 25% of the total number of vehicles imported within six months.

Failure to comply with this will result in the suspension of the importer’s import permit, according to the Finance Ministry.

This measure has been introduced in order to protect foreign exchange reserves, discourage excessive vehicle imports, and prevent the unnecessary accumulation of motor vehicles.

However, these conditions do not apply to individuals importing vehicles for personal use, as they are allowed to import only one vehicle, the Finance Ministry says.

These regulations were discussed at a recent meeting of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) regarding vehicle imports.

At the event, Controller General of Imports and Exports, Upulmali Premathilaka, provided further clarification:

“In 2020, vehicle imports were temporarily suspended. A gazette notification was issued to lift this temporary suspension following a decision by the Cabinet and observations made by the Central Bank. Accordingly, the gazette has now been issued, allowing vehicle imports into Sri Lanka under HS Code 8703.”

She further explained that imported vehicles must be registered within 90 days. If not, a fine of 3% of the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value will be imposed, up to a maximum of 45%.

“Additionally, if 25% of the imported quantity is not registered within six months, their import permit will be suspended. The permission granted for vehicle imports under these conditions will be revoked,” she said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)