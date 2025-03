Sri Lanka’s Official Reserve Assets has recorded a slight improvement of 0.5% in February 2025, reaching USD 6.095 billion, compared to USD 6.065 billion in January 2025, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves, the main component of official reserve assets, increased by 0.7%, rising from USD 5.986 billion to USD 6.031 billion during the same period.