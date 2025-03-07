A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and members of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Task Force was held today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, an in-depth review was conducted on the current progress of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative, along with plans for its future implementation, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Task Force has been entrusted with designing, overseeing and implementing the initiative to uplift society to a higher standard through social, environmental and ethical transformation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President and Chairman of the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force, along with Mr. G.M.R.D. Aponsu, Secretary and Convener of the task force and Senior Additional Secretary to the President. Also present were Major General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force. Acting Inspector General of Police, Senior Deputy Inspector General Priyantha Weerasooriya, also participated in the discussion.

In addition, senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat, including Senior Additional Secretaries Mr. Kapila Janaka Bandara and Mr. Roshan Gamage, as well as representatives of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program, were present at the meeting, the PMD stated.

--PMD--