14 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, Stalin seeks action for their release

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, apprising him of the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought effective steps for the release of all the detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

As on date, 227 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 107 fishermen are still under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin said.

Expressing anguish, the chief minister said that 14 fishermen who ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fishing harbour of Ramanathapuram District were apprehended by Sri Lanka and their mechanised fishing boat was also seized on March 6, 2025.

This is the ninth incident of apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last 2 months of the current year 2025, the chief minister said in his letter.

“With deep concern, I would like to point out that as on date 227 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 107 fishermen are still under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

“The Sri Lankan authorities are now detaining fishermen for longer period of time and have started imposing heavy fines for their release. Beyond the hardships of imprisonment, fines, and lost income during the detention period, fishermen are now facing an even greater loss of their economic livelihoods, as the Sri Lankan government are not returning their boats which are their sole means of economic support.”

Stalin requested the union government to take effective steps to ensure the prompt release of all the detained fishermen and their fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody. Also, the CM urged the External Affairs Minister to utilise all available diplomatic channels to prevent further apprehensions of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Source: PTI

--Agencies