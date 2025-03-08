IndiGo to launch daily direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna

IndiGo has announced the launch of daily direct flights between Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu and Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka, which will commence from March 30, 2025.

The new route has been introduced to meet increasing demand for travel between the two regions, offering more options for business, leisure and religious travellers.

Speaking about the new service, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said, “We are pleased to expand our presence in Sri Lanka with the launch of our exclusive Tiruchirappalli-Jaffna route. Building on the success of our Chennai-Jaffna service, this new connection will strengthen our network in the region.”

“With over 60 weekly flights to Sri Lanka from five cities in India — Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli — we’re committed to providing our customers with unparalleled accessibility, affordability, and convenience, while delivering our signature on-time and hassle-free experience,” Malhotra added.

Jaffna, located in the northern province of Sri Lanka, is a city known for its historical significance and vibrant Tamil heritage. Visitors to Jaffna can explore a range of cultural sites, including the Jaffna Fort, which highlights the region’s colonial past, and the Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, a revered Hindu temple.

The city’s rich traditions, festivals, and culinary offerings make it an increasingly popular destination for those seeking a deeper cultural experience.

Tiruchirappalli, commonly known as Trichy, is a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage, spiritual significance, and industrial development. The city is home to several iconic landmarks, such as the Rockfort Temple and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, making it a popular destination for pilgrims and history enthusiasts.

Additionally, Tiruchirappalli serves as a educational hub, with institutions like NIT Trichy, and a growing manufacturing sector, contributing to the city’s importance as a gateway to South India.

The direct connection will facilitate travel, promote economic growth and cultural exchange between the two regions. Customers wishing to book flights on the route can do so via IndiGo’s official website or through the airline’s mobile app.

Source: CNBCTV 18

--Agencies