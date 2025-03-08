12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub

March 8, 2025   03:51 pm

At least 12 people were injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto late Friday, police said, without providing a motive and adding the suspect was still at large.

All of the victims were hospitalised after the shooting in an eastern part of Canada’s largest city.

“Reports of shooting in pub. Multiple people shot... Suspect at large,” Toronto police said on X.

“Twelve victims. Four victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Unknown extent of injuries for remaining,” they added.

“Suspect wearing a black balaclava. Seen fleeing in silver car.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on X she was “deeply troubled” to hear reports of the shooting.

She added that the police chief had assured her “all necessary resources have been deployed”.

Source: AFP
--Agencies

