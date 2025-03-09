Showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that the prevailing dry weather condition on the island is expected to temporarily change on March 10 and 11.

Showers may occur in several places on the island, particularly in the Eastern and Uva provinces.

A few showers may occur in the Eastern coastal areas today night (09), the Met Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in a few places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara, and Ratnapura districts in the evening or at night.

Misty conditions can be expected in several places on the island during the morning, it added.