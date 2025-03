A person has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with a total of 13,000 sticks of illegally smuggled cigarettes.

The suspect was apprehended by a team of officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA arrival terminal this morning (March 9).

The arrested individual is a 50-year-old resident of Kandy.

The PNB is conducting further investigations into the incident.