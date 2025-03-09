15 Indians deported to Chennai over visa violations

March 9, 2025   04:41 pm

Fifteen Indian nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas, in violation of immigration and emigration regulations, have been deported to Chennai, India.

They had entered the country on free tourist visas issued at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

It has also been revealed that this group of Indian nationals had been working as carvers, while another set of individuals from the group had been participating in religious group propaganda in the Jaffna area.

Furthermore, two individuals from the same group had been preparing to hold a religious conference to cure diseases in the Mathagal area of Jaffna on March 5 and 7. However, Hindu nationalist organizations in that area had organized a protest against them.

As a result, the two priests in question were arrested, and steps were taken to deport them to Chennai, India, yesterday (March 08).

In addition, eight more Indian nationals who had been working as carvers in a sawmill in the Jaffna area, along with five Indian nationals working in restaurants, were arrested and deported to Chennai, India, from Palaly Airport on the same day.

