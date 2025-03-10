Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 10, 2025   06:29 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliyaand Hambantota districts. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Monaragala and Hambantota districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

