Three including one-year-old killed in head-on collision

Two women and a one-year-old infant have died in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in the Galahitiyawa area of Madampe.

Police said that nine people, including the driver, had been traveling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The deceased were women aged 32, 36, and a one-year-old child, all residents of Minuwangoda and Ragama.

Two other men, including the three-wheeler driver, along with two young boys and two girls, sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to Chilaw General Hospital.

The accident occurred last evening (09) while the group was returning home after attending the annual feast at St. Anne’s Church in Thalawila.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Madampe Police are conducting further investigations.