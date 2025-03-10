Three including one-year-old killed in head-on collision

Three including one-year-old killed in head-on collision

March 10, 2025   07:38 am

Two women and a one-year-old infant have died in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in the Galahitiyawa area of Madampe.

Police said that nine people, including the driver, had been traveling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The deceased were women aged 32, 36, and a one-year-old child, all residents of Minuwangoda and Ragama.

Two other men, including the three-wheeler driver, along with two young boys and two girls, sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to Chilaw General Hospital.

The accident occurred last evening (09) while the group was returning home after attending the annual feast at St. Anne’s Church in Thalawila.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the Madampe Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)