Showers above 75mm expected in parts of the island

March 11, 2025   06:14 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts today (11).

Issuing its latest weather forecast, the department said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Monaragala and Hambantota districts, the department mentioned.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

