Sri Lankan woman and dog killed, man injured in targeted shooting at house in Canada

Sri Lankan woman and dog killed, man injured in targeted shooting at house in Canada

March 11, 2025   09:54 am

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a man is badly injured after a double shooting inside a Markham home that police say was targeted and shot at multiple times in the past year.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at a residence on Solace Road near Highway 48 and Castlemore Avenue, York Regional Police say.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the two adults with gunshot wounds, according to Const. Kevin Nebrija.

The female victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nilakshi Raguthas. Police say she was taken to a trauma centre and pronounced dead a short time after.

The other victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Nebrija said.

A German Shepherd dog was also fatally shot during the attack, Nebrija said.  

Police say two suspects were seen speeding away from the home in a newer-model, black, four-door Acura TLX sedan.

“This is being investigated as a targeted shooting. And we can confirm that this house has been targeted multiple times in the past,” Nebrija told reporters at the scene. 

Police were previously sent to the home five times since 2018, including three calls last year, he added. Several of those incidents involved suspects shooting at the residence from a distance, Nebrija said.

The house was shot at once in February 2024 and twice the next month. Shortly after that, police held a town hall meeting with residents, Nebrija said.

No arrests have been made in those previous cases.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation but it is too early to speculate on a possible motive for the slaying, he added.

Police say the case marks York Region’s third homicide of the year. 

They are appealing for anyone with information or security camera video that could assist investigators to contact York police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Source: CBC News
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)