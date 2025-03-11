Three new Court of Appeal Justices sworn in

Three newly appointed Court of Appeal Justices were formally sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (11), at the Presidential Secretariat.

Accordingly, the appointments were conferred upon High Court Judges W.K.S.U. Premachandra, K. Priyantha Fernando and A. Premashankar, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the occasion, the PMD said.