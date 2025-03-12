Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 12, 2025   06:09 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts today (12).

In its latest forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

