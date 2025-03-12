Accepting postal voting applications ends tonight

The deadline for the accepting of applications to cast postal votes in the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections ends at 12.00 midnight today (12).

The Election Commission earlier announced that the duly filled applications must be handed over to District Returning Officers through the District Election Office address on or before August 05.

The applications must be received by the respective District Election Offices before 12.00 midnight today, and mere delivery of applications by post on that day is not a reason for acceptance of applications, the Election Commission said.

The applications received after the deadline will be rejected without consideration, as per the Election Commission.