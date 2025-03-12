A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Urban Development Authority (UDA) held today (12) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion focused on reviewing the UDA’s ongoing development projects and ensuring the effective utilization of budget allocations, with an emphasis on key priorities, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

This discussion extensively focused on strengthening the national economy through systematic urban development. Emphasis was placed on the need to integrate economic, social, environmental, and physical aspects when formulating and implementing urban development plans.

The discussion emphasized the significance of streamlining the approval process for urban plans through an online system, emphasizing the importance of coordinating with relevant institutions, the PMD added.

Currently, development plans have been formulated for 119 cities across the country. The meeting explored strategies for their swift implementation and addressed challenges arising in the process.

Several key areas were reviewed, including urban planning, capital investment, execution of government-approved projects, formulation of an urban land-use policy, agreements for new development initiatives, takeover and completion of abandoned development projects, capital improvement programs, formulation of environmental standards and implementation of environmental enhancement activities, building engineering and other operational activities, as well as the responsibilities and operational functions assigned to the Urban Development Authority, according to the PMD.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunatilaka, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russel Aponsu, Chairman of the UDA L. B. Kumudu Lal, and a team of UDA officials.

