Mark Carney sworn in as Canadas PM after Trudeau steps down

March 14, 2025   09:16 pm

Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s prime minister, after Justin Trudeau formally stepped down, as the country faces questions about its sovereignty from Donald Trump and a trade war with Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States.

The former central banker, who has never held public office in Canada, is stepping in to confront the challenges facing the country, including US president’s sweeping tariffs, and to lead the Liberal Party into an election to be held later this year.

Carney was sworn in after Trudeau stepped down earlier Friday after nearly a decade in power.

Trudeau announced his resignation in January as polls showed his Liberal Party would likely face defeat in an upcoming election. But the party’s fortunes have improved amid growing Canadian antipathy toward Trump and his policies.

In a farewell message posted on X on Friday, Trudeau said: “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”

 Source: CNN
--Agencies

