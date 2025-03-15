Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 15, 2025   07:32 am

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, and Southern provinces during the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in a few places in the North-Central, Uva, and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Expect to increase coconut harvest to 2.9 billion nuts in 2025  Minister (English)

Expect to increase coconut harvest to 2.9 billion nuts in 2025  Minister (English)

Expect to increase coconut harvest to 2.9 billion nuts in 2025  Minister (English)

Former MP Lakshman Wijemanne quits UNP and pledged his support to the SJB (English)

Former MP Lakshman Wijemanne quits UNP and pledged his support to the SJB (English)

'No economy can sustain construction sector entirely dependent on govt investments': CBSL Governor (English)

'No economy can sustain construction sector entirely dependent on govt investments': CBSL Governor (English)

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)