Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, and Southern provinces during the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in a few places in the North-Central, Uva, and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.