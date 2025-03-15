Consumer rights protection initiative launches under Clean Sri Lanka program

Coinciding with World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, a new initiative under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme is set to be implemented to promote awareness and attitudinal change regarding consumer rights protection within society.

A discussion on this initiative was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, with the participation of officials from the Ministries of Health and Agriculture, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake emphasized the need for the practical implementation of existing policies and plans of the Ministry of Health to ensure that citizens have access to safe and high-quality food.

Extensive discussions were held on ensuring consumers’ right to access high-quality and safe food. The dialogue focused on creating an environment that supports compliance with health standards, enhancing consumer confidence and exploring measures to involve both the public and private sectors in achieving these objectives, the PMD said.

It further added that the attention was also drawn to the practical implementation of existing policies and plans related to food standards and quality assurance through the “Clean Sri Lanka” Programme, exploring possible measures to achieve these objectives effectively.

Discussions also focused on integrating the “Clean Sri Lanka” Programme with the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Policy framework, particularly in ensuring the safety and proper storage of agricultural produce. Additionally, attention was given to the implementation of existing regulations related to restaurant certification, street vendor regulation, registration of street food establishments & food trucks and registration of personnel training, the PMD said.

The meeting was attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President, G.M.R.D. Apponsu, Additional Secretary to the President, S.P.C. Sugiswara, along with senior officials from various ministries and institutions, including Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Department of Food Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health Services, Consumer Affairs Authority, Sri Lanka Standards Institution, National Medicines Regulatory Authority, Industrial Technology Institute, Central Environmental Authority, National Food Promotion Board, and Department of Measurement Units, Standards, and Services.

--PMD