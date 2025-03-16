Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere on the island after 1:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and North-Western provinces.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the southern half of the island, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.