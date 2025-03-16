Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

March 16, 2025   05:50 pm

The Meteorology Department has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for severe lightning for several provinces and districts. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the advisory said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public is further requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms and also avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc. and to beware of fallen trees and power lines. 

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities.

