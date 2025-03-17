Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

In its latest forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.