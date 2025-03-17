2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins

March 17, 2025   08:51 am

The accepting of nominations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections begins today (Jan 17).

The Election Commission stated that nominations will be accepted from today until 12 noon on March 20.

The acceptance of nominations for 336 Local Government Institutions will commence today, and the election date is scheduled to be announced after the acceptance of nominations has concluded.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of postal voting applications for the LG Elections will end at 12 midnight today.

The Election Commission informs eligible applicants who have not yet applied to submit their postal voting applications to the District Election Office in the district where their institution is located, rather than submitting them by post.

The Commissioner General of Elections requests candidates to submit nominations in a manner that does not disrupt the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations, which begins today.

