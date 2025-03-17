Boossa Prison Jailor remanded over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

March 17, 2025   05:38 pm

A Jailor at the Boossa Prison, who had brought underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” to court on the day he was killed inside the Hulftsdorp court premises, has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Subsequently, he has been ordered to be remanded until March 21, after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Presenting the suspect to the court, the Colombo Crimes Division officials have stated that the murdered suspect, “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, had been brought to court by the arrested Jailer on the day of the assassination.

Police informed the court that investigations are underway to determine whether the crime was committed due to the Jailor’s dereliction of duty.

Police also pointed out to the court that investigations have revealed that the suspected prison officer had not taken any steps to arrest the individual who shot at “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” within the court premises and fled.

During the trial, police also requested permission to obtain a record of the suspect’s mobile phone calls for further investigations.

The court granted permission for the requests and ordered the suspect to be remanded until March 21.

