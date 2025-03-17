Unicorn tusker shot dead in Minneriya, Minister reveals

A well-known tusker named ‘Unicorn’, located in the Minneriya National Park, has died after being shotby certain individuals, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi revealed in Parliament today.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate, the Minister stated that the elephant was likely shot on March 15, and its body was discovered by wildlife officials earlier today (17).

Dr. Patabendi further noted that the Department of Forest Conservation has launched an extensive investigation into the incident.

Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the killing of the tusker, which had been a well-recognized presence in the national park, he added.