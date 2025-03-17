Unicorn tusker shot dead in Minneriya, Minister reveals

Unicorn tusker shot dead in Minneriya, Minister reveals

March 17, 2025   07:02 pm

A well-known tusker named ‘Unicorn’, located in the Minneriya National Park, has died after being shotby certain individuals, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi revealed in Parliament today.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate, the Minister stated that the elephant was likely shot on March 15, and its body was discovered by wildlife officials earlier today (17).

Dr. Patabendi further noted that the Department of Forest Conservation has launched an extensive investigation into the incident. 

Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the killing of the tusker, which had been a well-recognized presence in the national park, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

'All those responsible for the 'Batalanda' horrors will face legal action' - NPP MP (English)

'All those responsible for the 'Batalanda' horrors will face legal action' - NPP MP (English)

Former President Ranil's special statement on 'Batalanda' Commission report (English)

Former President Ranil's special statement on 'Batalanda' Commission report (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)