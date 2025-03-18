Evening showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, North-western and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m. today (18).

In its latest forecast, the department mentioned that fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

A few showers may occur in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa district, it added.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.