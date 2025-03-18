Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers strike continues

The Academy of Health Professionals has launched a token strike today (March 18) in protest against the government’s decision to cut allowances for paramedical professionals under its maiden budget.

The strike, which began at 7.00 a.m. today, is being carried out across all hospitals islandwide, with the backing of multiple trade unions. Seven unions from the Joint Federation of Paramedic Professionals and eleven unions from the Joint Front of Paramedic Services have extended their support.

According to Co-Convenor of the Academy of Health Professionals Upul Rohana, the strike was called following unsuccessful discussions held yesterday (March 17) with Ministry of Finance officials.

However, Chalith Amaradiwakara, the Co-Convenor of the Joint Federation of Paramedic Professionals, has deemed the strike unjustified, signaling a division in opinion among paramedic trade unions.

Meanwhile, the Joint Postal Trade Union Front has confirmed that its ongoing postal workers’ strike will continue today, as negotiations remain unresolved.

Co-Convenor of the association Chinthaka Bandara stated that since the strike began the day before yesterday, more than one million mails and parcels have accumulated in post offices across the country.

However, Jagath Mahinda, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Postal Services Association, has claimed that the strike has been largely unsuccessful, further deepening the divide within the postal trade unions.