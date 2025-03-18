Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers strike continues

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers strike continues

March 18, 2025   08:07 am

The Academy of Health Professionals has launched a token strike today (March 18) in protest against the government’s decision to cut allowances for paramedical professionals under its maiden budget.

The strike, which began at 7.00 a.m. today, is being carried out across all hospitals islandwide, with the backing of multiple trade unions. Seven unions from the Joint Federation of Paramedic Professionals and eleven unions from the Joint Front of Paramedic Services have extended their support.

According to Co-Convenor of the Academy of Health Professionals Upul Rohana, the strike was called following unsuccessful discussions held yesterday (March 17) with Ministry of Finance officials.

However, Chalith Amaradiwakara, the Co-Convenor of the Joint Federation of Paramedic Professionals, has deemed the strike unjustified, signaling a division in opinion among paramedic trade unions.

Meanwhile, the Joint Postal Trade Union Front has confirmed that its ongoing postal workers’ strike will continue today, as negotiations remain unresolved.

Co-Convenor of the association Chinthaka Bandara stated that since the strike began the day before yesterday, more than one million mails and parcels have accumulated in post offices across the country.

However, Jagath Mahinda, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Postal Services Association, has claimed that the strike has been largely unsuccessful, further deepening the divide within the postal trade unions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)