Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has confirmed that police teams have presently been deployed to arrest former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon as well as several other wanted suspects.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (18), Minister Jayatissa responded questions from journalists regarding whether Tennakoon’s arrest was being delayed due to an alleged ‘deal’ with the government.

Additionally, journalists inquired about the government’s stance on the suspension of Deshabandu Tennakoon from duties.

In response, Minister Jayatissa stated that the Minister of Public Security would provide further information on the matter in due course.

Minister Jayatissa further clarified:

“Not only Deshabandu Tennakoon, but there are several others who need to be arrested, and police teams have been deployed for this purpose. You are not saying that there is some deal with Prasanna Ranaweera, right? We are also looking for him. We are also looking for (Ishara) Sewwandi.”

The Cabinet Spokesman clarified that several other individuals, whose names have not been disclosed so far, are also being sought, and police teams have been deployed for this purpose.

“As of now, thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with the ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder case, including two police officers and a prison Jailer, he said, adding that the necessary legal action will be initiated.

“While these investigations are ongoing, the state machinery has also been extended to arrest the officers involved. It can be said that the police are doing their best. Therefore, there is no escape. If you know facts that we or the police do not know, it is better to present them. Rest assured that the law will be enforced for sure,” he added.