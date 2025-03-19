Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota District.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.