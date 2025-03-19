The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, has announced a ban on the live broadcast of Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna’s statements on audiovisual and social media for the next eight parliamentary sessions, starting tomorrow (20).

Accordingly, MP Archuna’s speeches in Parliament on March 20, 21, April 8, 9, 10, May 6, 7 and 8 will be barred from being broadcast live due to the controversial speeches made by him, Speaker announced in Parliament today.

This decision was made in response to derogatory and insulting statements made by the MP, which the Speaker deemed detrimental to national unity and reconciliation.

Additionally, the Speaker stated that any occasional derogatory, indecent, and vulgar remarks made by Archchuna will be removed from the Hansard records.

Furthermore, the Speaker informed Parliament that he will assess whether to lift this temporary suspension based on the MP’s conduct during the restricted period.