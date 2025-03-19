Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison

Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison

March 19, 2025   06:13 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has reportedly been taken to the maximum security prison in Angunakolapelessa.

He has been detained in a normal ward at the prison, according to prison sources. 

Tennakoon, who appeared before the Matara Magistrate’s Court this morning, has been ordered remanded until tomorrow (20) by the court.

He had surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court earlier today after evading arrest for nearly 20 days. 

Matara Magistrate’s Court had previously ordered the arrest of eight police officers including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, and named them as suspects in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm