Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has reportedly been taken to the maximum security prison in Angunakolapelessa.

He has been detained in a normal ward at the prison, according to prison sources.

Tennakoon, who appeared before the Matara Magistrate’s Court this morning, has been ordered remanded until tomorrow (20) by the court.

He had surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court earlier today after evading arrest for nearly 20 days.

Matara Magistrate’s Court had previously ordered the arrest of eight police officers including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, and named them as suspects in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.