Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 20, 2025   06:32 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Polonnaruwa districts.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

