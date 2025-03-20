2025 LG Polls: Accepting nominations concludes

The acceptance of nominations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections will conclude today (20).

According to the Election Commission, no nominations will be accepted after 12.00 noon today.

The acceptance of nominations for 336 Local Government institutions commenced on March 17, and the election date is scheduled to be announced after the nomination period concludes.

The deadline for placing deposits for the LG Elections concluded yesterday (19).

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament (MP) Udaya Gammanpila said that the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance is ready to deliver the change that the people have been waiting for in the upcoming LG Elections.

Former Parliamentarian and the leader of the United Republic Front (URF), Patali Champika Ranawaka, stated that his party has nominated a talented team for the LG Elections.