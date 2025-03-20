Gazette issued amending import and export regulations

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued amending multiple import and export regulations, including a key change allowing Bureau Veritas inspection certificates for vehicles imported from all countries.

The gazette notification, issued yesterday (19), bears the signature of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Under the new regulations, Sri Lanka Customs is required to verify the authenticity of documents online before clearing motor vehicles.

Additionally, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs must ensure that all documents endorsed by licensed banks undergo authentication through online verification.

The amendments further stipulate that Bureau Veritas inspection certificates will now be accepted for vehicle imports from all countries.

Accordingly, these revised regulations, enacted under the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025, came into effect yesterday (19), irrespective of the date of issuance of the export inspection certificate.

