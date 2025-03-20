Gazette issued amending import and export regulations

Gazette issued amending import and export regulations

March 20, 2025   08:26 am

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued amending multiple import and export regulations, including a key change allowing Bureau Veritas inspection certificates for vehicles imported from all countries.

The gazette notification, issued yesterday (19), bears the signature of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Under the new regulations, Sri Lanka Customs is required to verify the authenticity of documents online before clearing motor vehicles. 

Additionally, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs must ensure that all documents endorsed by licensed banks undergo authentication through online verification.

The amendments further stipulate that Bureau Veritas inspection certificates will now be accepted for vehicle imports from all countries. 

Accordingly, these revised regulations, enacted under the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025, came into effect yesterday (19), irrespective of the date of issuance of the export inspection certificate.

 

Gazette_No_2428-07 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Speaker bans live broadcast of MP Archchuna's speeches in parliament for eight sessions (English)

Speaker bans live broadcast of MP Archchuna's speeches in parliament for eight sessions (English)

SC dismisses petition by ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

SC dismisses petition by ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)