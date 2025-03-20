Over 1,500 armed forces deserters arrested

Over 1,500 armed forces deserters arrested

March 20, 2025   08:27 am

More than 1,500 deserters from the Tri-Forces have been arrested for failing to report for duty without being legally discharged.

Following an order from the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, operations to arrest tri-service personnel who absconded from service without legally resigning were launched on February 22.

As of yesterday (19), 1,604 deserters have been arrested. It is reported that 1,444 were apprehended in operations carried out by the Tri-Forces, while 160 were arrested by the police.

The Ministry of Defence further stated that among those arrested, 1,394 were Army personnel, 138 were Air Force personnel, and 72 were Navy personnel.

