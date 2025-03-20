HIP successfully discharges second batch of vehicles for domestic market

Hambantota International Port (HIP) has successfully discharged its second batch of vehicles for the domestic market last week, continuing to strengthen its role as a key hub for automotive shipments.

A total of 1,159 vehicles were handled during the ship’s call, which included 462 BYD vehicles designated for the Sri Lankan market.

The operation involved the discharge of 490 vehicles and the transshipment of 669 vehicles, according to a statement issued by Hambantota International Port.

The RoRo units arrived on the vessel Glovis Century, which has a deadweight capacity of 20,895 tonnes and approximately 10,800 CEUs (car equivalent units).

According to Lance Zuo, General Manager of Commercial and Marketing at Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG), HIP is rapidly emerging as a crucial hub in the regional automotive supply chain, particularly in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market. He emphasized the port’s strong logistics infrastructure designed to meet the unique needs of electric vehicles.

“This encompasses state-of-the-art mobile car battery charging equipment that facilitates seamless operations and reduces downtime for EV shipments. The battery chargers feature fast charging, smart diagnostics, and safety protections. Additionally, HIP is equipped with specialized towing equipment, ensuring that various forms of EV cargo are managed with the highest level of care and precision,” he added.

“Our dedication to providing high-quality amenities for electric vehicles reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of the automotive industry in the region,” stated Lance Zuo.

The Glovis Century, which sailed under the Korea flag, arrived from Singapore and completed its operations at HIP before continuing its journey to Sohar Port, Oman, the statement said.

Hambantota International Port remains committed to enhancing its capacity and efficiency to facilitate seamless vehicle handling, further positioning itself as a premier hub for automotive logistics in South Asia.