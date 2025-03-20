The Election Commission has announced that the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections in Sri Lanka will be held on May 06.

The acceptance of nominations for the LG Elections concluded at 12.00 noon today (20).

The nomination process for 336 Local Government institutions commenced on March 17, and the election date was confirmed after the conclusion of the nomination period.

Additionally, the deadline for placing deposits for the LG Elections ended yesterday (19).

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced an extension of key deadlines related to the elections, with the official polling date to be set following the completion of the nomination process.