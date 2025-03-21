SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola

March 21, 2025   08:35 am

A training aircraft of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has crashed in the Wariyapola area, according to the SLAF Spokesman.

The aircraft, identified as a K-8 jet manufactured in China, was reportedly on a training mission when it suddenly went out of radar contact and later crashed at Minuwangete, Wariyapola.

Both pilots had ejected safely and descended by parachute, avoiding any injuries, while the jet has caught fire, he said.

No casualties have been reported following the incident.

