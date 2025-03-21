Application called for appointing member to RTI commission

Applications have been called for the appointment of a member to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

Under the provisions of the Right to Information Act, No. 12 of 2016, the Constitutional Council has called for applications from suitable individuals to be recommended for the appointment as a member of the Right to Information Commission to fill the vacancy that has arisen in respect of the post of member of the Right to Information Commission.

Accordingly, the applications should be prepared in accordance with the information form which is available on the Parliamentary website www.parliament.lk with a quick link named ‘Appointment of a member to the Right to Information Commission’.

The duly completed applications should be sent to; Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Constitutional Council – Office, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte on or before April 01, 2025 by registered post or by e-mail to constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk

‘Appointment of a member to the Right to Information Commission’ should be indicated on the top left corner of the envelope or as the subject of the e-mail, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Further information in this regard can be accessed through: https://www.parliament.lk/en/secretariat/advertisements/view/329