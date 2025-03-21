The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has directed the Illegal Assets Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to further investigate Piumi Hansamali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and report progress to the court.

The motion filed by Hansamali’s legal representatives alleging that her business operations have been negatively impacted due to the actions of the CID officers was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake today (20).

When the motion was taken up, OIC of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the CID Sampath Rajakaruna appeared before the court in response to a prior court notice.

Hansamali’s legal representative, Attorney-at-Law Sumudu Hewage, stated during the trial that his client operates a cosmetics business and has sold products to over 34,506 customers via courier services.

Attorney-at-Law Hewage refuted media reports claiming that his client Hansamali was selling products bought at lower prices at an excessively high price of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, asserting that these allegations were false and impacting her business.

The attorney further argued that police investigations had led to customers being questioned and discouraged from purchasing, which was negatively impacting the business.

Accordingly, he requested the court to issue necessary orders to ensure that the investigation is conducted without causing harm to his client’s business.

However, OIC Rajakaruna denied the claims, pointing out that Hansamali herself had acknowledged selling cosmetics to over 30,000 customers.

He further revealed that during the Police Narcotics Bureau’s (PNB) arrest of a notorious cocaine trafficker on November 22, 2023, links between Hansamali and the suspect were discovered.

Additionally, he stated that a BMW car belonging to Hansamali was found at the drug trafficker’s residence, raising suspicions that illegal substances might have been sold through courier services under the guise of cosmetic sales.

Accordingly, he emphasized the need to record statements from those relevant parties and conduct a thorough investigation.

Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake acknowledged that police have the authority to record statements but instructed that the investigation be conducted strictly under the Money Laundering Act, ensuring that Hansamali’s business is not unduly harmed.

Accordingly, the police were ordered to submit progress reports on the investigation to the court in due course.