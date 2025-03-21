Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Evidence uncovered against arrested cops, all suspects further remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered ten suspects arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of the notorious criminal figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” to be remanded further until April 04.

The suspects were virtually produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali via ‘Skype’ technology today (21).

Presenting facts before the court during the trial, the officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) said that information have been uncovered that the police constable attached to Negombo Police Station, who has been named as the third suspect of the case, had connections with the fugitive accomplice of the case, Ishara Sewwandi.

The CCD officers stated that Sewwandi had sent pictures of two firearms to the constable from her mobile phone and that the suspect had later deleted them from his phone. However, the pictures have been recovered during the investigation, according to the CCD.

Meanwhile, the police informed the court that one of the firearms in question was the revolver used in Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s murder and that further investigations are underway regarding the remaining firearm.

Furthermore, the police informed the court that statements have been recorded from around 55 individuals in relation to the incident and that around 25 more evidence have been gathered from public institutions in this regard.

The court was also told that direct evidence have been uncovered against the officer attached to Athurugiriya Police Station who was arrested in connection with the crime.

Accordingly, the police requested the court to remand the suspects further as investigations into the incident continue.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered the suspects to be remanded further until April 04.