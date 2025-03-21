2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments

March 21, 2025   07:55 pm

The Third Reading of the 2025 Budget was passed in Parliament with amendments by a majority of 114 votes this evening (21).

A total of 159 members voted in favour while 45 parliamentarians voted against the inaugural budget of the NPP government.

The vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2025 took place at 7.45 p.m. this evening (21) following the President’s speech.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Speech) to the Parliament on the February 17. 

From February 18 to 25, the debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for seven days.

Accordingly, the Committee Stage debate was held for 19 days from February 27 until today (March 21).  

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake arrived in Parliament this evening to participate in the final day of the Third Reading debate on the 2025 Budget and delivered a special statement before the vote on the budget.

